ANDERSON, Carol M., 85, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Walk-thru visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
MCLEOD, Delia L., 93, of New Auburn died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SYDLO, Victor R., 82, of Arcadia died Sunday at St. Michael’s Assisted Living in Fountain City.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pine Creek.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
WRIGHT, Rosemary M. “Rosie,” 74, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Peace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. today at the church.
Private burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Celebration of life will be at 3:30 p.m. today at Hallie Eagle’s Club, Chippewa Falls.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.