BARTH, Nancy J., 75, of Greenwood died Thursday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
CHRISTOPHER, Donald K., 80, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GBEYETIN, Amanda R. (Anderson), 35, of Bloomington, Minn., died Saturday at home.
Private family services will be today at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
HANLEY, Mary A., 97, of Thorp died Sunday at home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. today at Calvary Cemetery, Fond du Lac.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
PASSOW, Phyllis (Rebhahn), 87, of Fountain City, formerly of Arcadia, died Saturday at St. Michael’s Assisted Living in Fountain City.
Memorial services will be at a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pine Creek.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Pine Creek.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
PRIEST, Stephanie R. (Vik), 57, of rural Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
QUINN, Romaine J., 80, of Birchwood died April 16 at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ZANOTELLI, Ruth A., 93, of Eau Claire died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.