BREMER, David J., 66, of Arcadia died Dec. 23 at home.
Graveside service will be at noon Saturday, May 1, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
Celebration of life will be at Riverland Energy community room, rural Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
EVJEN, Raymond E. Jr., 56, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GARSIDE, Shirley M. (Stelter), 89, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HANSON, Vivian J., 90, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LAVERNE, Sura, 85, of rural Arcadia died Thursday at Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
SWEENEY, Marie, 78, died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.