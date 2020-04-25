BERGEN, Max H., 96, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GRUTT, Merlin W., 101, of Menomonie died Thursday at Comforts of Home, Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
HEATH, Lori, 52, of Eau Claire died April 12.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
KIRCHER, Luann M. “Lu,” 63, of Durand died Friday at Advent Health in Durand.
Private family services will be at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Pepin.
RABBITT, Najellie O., 93, formerly of Eau Claire died Thursday in Johnson City, Tenn.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SCOW, Jean I., 98, of Whitehall died Thursday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.