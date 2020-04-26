BRANDT, Doris E., 91, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Private services will be held.
Pederson-Volker Funeral & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
HEATH, Lori, 52, of Eau Claire died April 12.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
HOEFT, Sandra J. “Sandi,” 77, of Eau Claire died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
HOLDERMAN, David, 71, of Stanley died Thursday at Oakbrook Health & Rehab in Thorp.
Private burial will be at Oakland Cemetery, Stanley.
Public service will be at a later date at Faith Free Church, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
JAIN, Merrill G., 87, of Elk Mound died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
JOHNSON, David M. “Doc,” 80, of Thorp, formerly of Stanley died Thursday at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Committal Service with military rites will be at 2 p.m. Monday at East Side Cemetery, Stanley.
Public service will be at a later date.
Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
JORDAHL, Ellery G., 76, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
STANEK, George H., 94, of Augusta died Friday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Services will be held at a later date.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
WILK, John M., 68, of Holcombe died Thursday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.