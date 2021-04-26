BUROS, Bonnie, 90, of Durand died Saturday at Oakwood Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
CAROTHERS, Dennis, 79, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
DIAZ, Juan J. “Jose,” 74, of Ladysmith died Thursday.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. today at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral service will be at 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
Interment with military rites will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ENGEL, Eugene E., 88, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
FUGLSANG, Allen, 74, of Cumberland died Thursday.
Private family services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HOFBAUER, Elinor, 90, of Durand died Thursday at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
KAMLA, Mary Lou “Lulu,” 79, formerly of Arcadia, died Wednesday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. today at Holy Family Catholic Church in Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
KRUEGER, Sharon A., 78, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LAPORTE, Yvonne, 84, of Whitehall died Jan. 13 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Cemetery, Independence.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at East End Bar & Grill, Independence.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
MARSOLEK, Richard A., 83, of Hayward, Minn., formerly of Independence, died April 9 at Southview Acres Health Care Center in West St. Paul, Minn.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
PETERSON, Mary Ann, 86, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Whitehall, died March 7 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Chimney Rock Cemetery, rural Strum.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
RICHARDS, Barbara, 81, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
SCHAFHAUSER, Linda, 84, of Menomonie died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Spring Valley.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery, St. Croix County town of Cady.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
SELL, Donald, 64, of Oakdale, Minn. died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
SURA, LaVerne, 85, of Arcadia died Thursday at Mulders Health Care Facility in West Salem.
Private graveside service will be held.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
YOUNG, James and Virginia died Jan. 15 and Dec. 20, respectively.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Jude’s Catholic Church, New Auburn.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.