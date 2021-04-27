BROUILLET, Michael J., 44, of rural Whitehall died Friday at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with Christian prayer service & rosary at 7 p.m., on Sunday at The Jack Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at Saint John’s Catholic Church, both in Whitehall.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
CHERNEY, Ray J., 84, died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GESSNER, Ethel A. C. (Haas), 93, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Notre Dame Church, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Services will be live streamed at Horan Funeral Home website.
Interment will be at St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Thorp.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
GOETCH, James E. “Jim” Jr., 65, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HAGEN, Gail, 68, of Eau Claire died Friday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
JOHNSON, Carole, 82, of Eau Claire died April 18 at Dove Health Care — West in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at The Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MARSOLEK, Richard A., 83, of Hayward, Minn., formerly of Independence died April 9 at Southview Acres Health Care Center in West St. Paul, Minn.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
NYSETH, Allan L., 67, of rural Elk Mound died Monday at home.
Interment with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SHOEMAKER, Sandra K., 69, of Osseo died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STELLAR, Bernice, 95, of Independence died Sunday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.