BALSER, Helen C., 97, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Heatherwood in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BALTS, Brian T., 55, of New Auburn died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus, in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Countryside Union Cemetery, Cadott.
JOHNSON, Donald G., 89, of New Auburn died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PAULSON, Jeanette L., 97, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service and burial will be at a later date in North Dakota.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
TAYLOR, Joanne H., 88, of the Chippewa County town of Lafayette died Saturday at Cornell Area Care Center.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.