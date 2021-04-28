FOX, Phyllis Y., 93, of Altoona died Monday at River Pines in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel and from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, both in Altoona.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 4 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
GOETCH, James E. “Jim” Jr., 65, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HARSHMAN, Carolyn, 79, of Spring Valley died Friday at Park View Home in Woodville.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
JONES, Catherine “Cotsy,” 81, of Eau Claire died Nov. 2, 2020, at home.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Elks Lodge at 3411 Stein Blvd., Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
MCGANN, William, 64, died Feb. 3.
Graveside service will be at noon Friday at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MOE, Maynard A., 98, of Menomonie died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
RICHARDS, Barbara A., 81, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Cadott.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Cadott.
SCHALLER, Joan M., 78, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
TUTTLE, Deborah R., 65, of Rice Lake died Saturday.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.