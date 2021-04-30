BAUER, Henrietta, 90, of Eau Claire died March 17.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 14 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Augusta.
Funeral/Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14 at the church.
Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 14 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Eleva.
GARDNER, Patricia K. “Patty,” 74, of Eau Claire died Sunday in Surprise, Ariz.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
GAVIN, Douglas B., 83, of Elmwood died Wednesday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood.
HARSHMAN, Carolyn, 79, of Spring Valley died Friday at Park View Home in Woodville.
Gathering will be postponed to a later date.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
HILL, Delores F. “Dee,” 74, of Rice Lake, formerly of Spirit Lake, Iowa died Wednesday.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at Lincoln Park, Fairmont, Minn.
Celebration will be live streamed on Dee & Jason’s Facebook page.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KRIER, Karen A., 61, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SCHWEGMAN, Julie A., 62, of Colfax died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
SEKELSKY, Mary L., 79, of Colfax died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
SOBOTTA, Lorraine, 84, of Arcadia died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
YOHNK, Francis “Frany,” 83, of Bloomer died Tuesday at home in Yuma, Ariz.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.