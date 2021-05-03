BEEDE, James C., 77, of Tony, formerly of Eau Claire, died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
BEGUHN, Abigail D., 95, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
DOWNS, Marjorie, 87, of Spring Valley died Thursday at Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Community Bible Church, Spring Valley.
Burial will be at Tillinghast Cemetery, New Auburn.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
ENGEL, Eugene E., 88, of Chippewa Falls died April 24 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
Interment with military honors will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
FISHER, Gerald J. “Jerry,” 90, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GERKE, Ann K., 80, formerly of La Crosse, died at her son’s home.
Private family services will be held.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
HAGG, Janet S., 72, Milton, Fla., formerly of Eau Claire, died April 25 at home.
Services will be held at a later date in Eau Claire.
Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Nature Preserve, DeFuniak Springs, Fla.
HARP, Jettie G., 76, of Holcombe died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell.
HEIN, Sarah M., died April 19 at home.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Dunn County Fish & Game, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
JEATRAN, Esther M., 93, of Menomonie died Friday at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
MYREN, Donna M., 83, of rural Whitehall died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, rural Whitehall.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
SLAYTON, Timothy E., 60, of Cameron died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
Services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
SMITH, David R., 63, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WALTERS, Katie M., 22, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
ZINGSHEIM, Dale, 57, of rural Osseo died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Memorial gathering will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Mondovi.