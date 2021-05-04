BRASDA, Donald A., 81, of rural Osseo died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
JOHNSON, Elaine, 75, of Pigeon Falls died Sunday at Trempealeau County Healthcare Center in Whitehall.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
LOKEN, Gerald “Jerry” Sr., 85, of Chetek, formerly of Turtle Lake, died April 26 at home.
Celebration of life will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Barron County town of Dallas.
METZ, James, 76, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SMITH, David R., 63, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the church.
Services will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Z3uYLLn1OzrLniKSvZU-A
Burial will be at Salem Iron Creek Cemetery, Dunn County town of Spring Brook.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
TERWILLIGER, Steven F., 74, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Prairie Pointe Rehab in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
ZOROMSKI, Rudolph L. “Rudy,” 79, of Thorp died April 26 at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center in Owen.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.