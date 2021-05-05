BRASDA, Donald A., 81, of rural Osseo died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Fairchild.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
BROWN, Lorraine A. “Lorry,” 96, of rural Whitehall died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Grace Lutheran Church, Pleasantville.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. May 15 at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Forest Home Cemetery, Rhinelander.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
FUGERE, Gabriella J., 2 months, of Cornell died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System-St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
GERBERDING, Leslie L., 26, of Bloomington, Minn., formerly of Cornell, died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
HALLBECK, James R. “Jim,” 93, of Bayport, Minn., formerly of Eau Claire, died Tuesday at Croixdale Retirement Community in Bayport.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HANSEN, Lorraine C., 96, of Eau Claire died Friday at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JOHNSON, Elaine, 75, of Pigeon Falls died Sunday at Trempealeau County Health Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Mass will be livestreamed at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic School Facebook live.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
LEITNER, Richard G., 95, of Rice Lake died Saturday at Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
REEDY, Kathleen D. “Katie,” 79, of Eau Claire, formerly of Rochester, Minn., died April 28 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hope Summit Christian Church, Rochester, Minn.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SHOEMAKER, Sandra K., 69, of Osseo died April 24 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
A gathering will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lunda Community Park, Black River Falls.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
TAYLOR, Vera B., 95, of rural Fall Creek died Jan. 12 at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Augusta Lions Hall.
Burial will be at a later date at Island Lake Cemetery.
WALLIN, Mary A. (Vagasky), 83, of Pepin died Friday.
Services will be at a later date.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.