BAWEK, Jeffrey B., 62, of Arcadia died Sunday at home.
Limited visitation will be from 9.30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia. Those who are at high risk are requested to stay home and be safe.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be at Holy Family Parish, Arcadia.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, Arcadia.
GILCHRIST, Alice V., 83, of Altoona died Sunday at home.
Private family services will be held.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HANSON, Carlton W. “Crazy Carl,” 42, died Monday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
KLAPATAUSKAS, Julius A., 71, of Thorp died April 28 at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Funeral services will be at a later date with interment at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Willard.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
O’BRIEN, Marlene A., 78, of Birchwood died April 20 at home.
Celebration of life will be in fall.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WITT, Joanne M., 83, formerly of Stanley, died Sunday at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Oakland Cemetery, Stanley.
Formal service will be at a later date.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.