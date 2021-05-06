FUGERE, Gabriella J., infant, died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with prayer service at 2 p.m., Saturday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Service will be at Birch Creek Campground, Holcombe.
HARM, Tracy A., 50, of Durand died Monday.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
SCHOFIELD, Sandra C., 75, of Greenwood died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WALTERS, Katie M., 22, died April 28 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Notre Dame, Chippewa Falls.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday on Flag Hill at Irvine Park, Chippewa Falls.
Interment will be at a later date.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.