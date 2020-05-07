BEAUCHAMP, Barbara M., 73, of Fall Creek died April 17 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BERRYHILL, Fred S., 51, of Prairie Farm died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HANSON, David A., 66, of Eau Claire died April 19 at Grace Woodlands Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HARRISON, Roger A., 73, of Galesville died Saturday at home.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
MEDVED, Robert M., 61, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SHILHA, Mary L., 58, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.