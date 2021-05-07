BATES, Kathryn G., 93, of Menomonie died Wednesday at Autumn Village in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
BEGUHN, Abigail D., 95, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BISCHEL, Lila R., 79, of Bloomer died Tuesday at Gundersen Lutheran in La Crosse.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bloomer Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Moose Lodge, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
BRAKKEN, Janice Bann, 73, formerly of Augusta and Wales, died April 28 in Sun Prairie.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
BROST, Sage R., 24, of Chippewa Falls died April 20.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HEAVILAND, Norma S., 99, of Augusta died April 12 at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
REDBURN, James H., 90, of Altoona died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.