BEHLKE, Joanne M. (Lee), 84, of Cleghorn died Dec. 25 at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Cleghorn School Park Pavilion.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
BRAKKEN, Janice Bann, 73, formerly of August and Wales, died April 28 in Sun Prairie.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
BROWN, Lori R., 64, of Rice Lake died Friday.
No services will be held.
Private celebration of life will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
DOBRENZ, LeRoy A., 82, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ERICKSON, Helen L.L., 96, of Rice Lake died Friday in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bethany Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral service will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
FANKHAUSER, Alice B., 101, formerly of Rice Lake, died Wednesday in Barron.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HARRISON, Roger A., 73, of Galesville died May 2 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. May 21 at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
HARRISON, Ruth M., 100, of Arcadia died Nov. 17 at Gundersen Tri County Nursing Home in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. May 21 at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
HEATH, Marilyn L., 74, of Plum City died Friday at Advent Health in Durand.
Arrangements are pending at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
LANGE, Janice M., 84, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
TRACY, Nancy G., 65, of Black River Falls died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WOLF, Jeannette L., 94, of Bloomer died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at Bloomer Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.