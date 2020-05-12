ANDERSON, Michael, 77, of Spring Valley died Saturday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
CAUDILL, Claudia, 72, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
JACOBS, Mary Anne, 83, of Whitehall died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LAROSE, Sally J., 71, of Eau Claire died May 5 at home.
Private family services will be Thursday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Public graveside services will be at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
STANTON, James D. Jr., 87, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.