AAMODT, Luverne C., 84, of Spring Valley died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HURLBURT, Alec J., 23, of Chippewa County town of Arnold died Tuesday in Rusk County.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
KADLEC, Eugene J., 81, of Holcombe died Monday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
MARTIN, Raymond “Ben,” 77, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
MCGIFFIN, Shirley H., 84, of Barron died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MURRAY, Barbara J., 79, of Humbird died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.