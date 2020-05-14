CLEMENT, Patrick D., 76, of Holcombe died Monday.
No services will be held.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
FALKNER, Darlene F., 83, of Eau Claire died Saturday.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
GODLEWSKI, Gloria C., 94, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HUSEBOE, Richard, 86, of Taylor died Saturday at home.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Taylor.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton, is handling arrangements.
LAUFENBERG, Michael D., 66, of Hixton died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Amery.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Lottie, 93, formerly of Tony, died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, Ladysmith, is handling arrangements.
SOLBERG, Judy A., 76, of Osseo died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.