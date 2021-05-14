GOODSPEED, Colleen M., 64, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HANSEN, Lorraine C., 96, of Eau Claire died April 30 at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
JACOT, Larry L., 77, of Show Low, Ariz., died Oct. 31 in Phoenix.
Burial will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Cleghorn.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LEHMANN, Lavonne E., 85, of Elmwood died Tuesday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Elmwood.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Weber Valley Cemetery, rural Elmwood.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
MOLCZAN, William J. “Willie,” 67, of Menomonie died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
RIEK, Lloyd, 85, of Menomonie, formerly of Woodville, died Jan. 6 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
SILVA, Teresa, 64, of Clear Lake died May 5 at Amery Hospital.
Private services will be held.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.