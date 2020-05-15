DIPASQUALE, Jacqueline “Jackie,” 63, of Rice Lake, formerly of Milwaukee, died Thursday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
DUGDALE, Edward J., 74, of the Douglas County town of Wascott died Tuesday at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
EASTWOLD, Kristine K., 73, of Rice Lake died Friday at Brentwood Senior Memory Care Home in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life and memorial services will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KOLDEN, Delilah F., 36, of Eau Claire died Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MYRMAN, Sue A., 76, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.