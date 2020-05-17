BYRNE, Robert “Bob,” 82, formerly of Mondovi died Tuesday at Oak Gardens Place in Altoona.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Cemetery, Mondovi.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LAUFENBERG, Michael D., 66, of Hixton died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 at Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton.
Privates services will be held.
Committal ceremony will be at noon Wednesday, May 27 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Alma Center.
PRINCE, Harry J., 76, of Cooks Valley Township died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
WALTHER, Norma V., 95, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.