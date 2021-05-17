ACKERMAN, Mark, 62, of Spooner died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
JOHNSON, Debra L., 65, of Independence died Friday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
KELCH, Camellia F., 37, of Cadott died Monday in Chippewa County.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
KELCH, Isaiah P., 13, of Cadott died May 10 in Chippewa County.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
LANGE, Janice M., 84, of Eau Claire died May 9 at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
LIEN, LaVerne Y., 91, of Barron died Wednesday at Monroe Manor in Barron.
No services will be held.
Interment will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
LINDUSKI, Tyler J., 25, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MARCON, Ronald M., 80, of New Richmond died Wednesday at VA Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Graveside services with military rites will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MARTIN, Raymond B. “Ben,” 77, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Bethesda Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Private interment will be at a later date.
MATHERNE, Shirley A., of Eau Claire died Thursday at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
MAVES, Alma M., 93, of Menomonie died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, both in Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
MAVES, Diane D., 81, of Menomonie died March 29.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/OlsonFunerals
MYHERS, Janet, 85, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
RIEK, Lloyd, 85, of Menomonie, formerly of Woodville, died Jan. 6 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church, Baldwin.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
TOMESH, Anton “Tony,” 90, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Dobie.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at the church cemetery.
TURNER, Janice R., 79, of Bloomer died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Visitation was Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Funeral services were Sunday at Turner Cemetery, Bloomer.