BAILKE, Dianne M., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Cornell Care Center.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
CABLE, Linda J., 71, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
DEBEL, Lorraine M., 98, of Osseo died Nov. 26 at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Services will be Saturday at Evenger Lutheran Church, rural Independence.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
HEDRINGTON, David D., 80, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
LANE, Alice J., 84, of Bloomer died Saturday at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Bloomer Cemetery.