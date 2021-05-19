BEILKE, Dianne M., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Cornell Care Center.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
Celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bresina’s Hometown Bar & Grill, Tilden.
BREDESON, Phyllis, 90, died March 13 in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
DEBEL, Lorraine M., 98, of Osseo died Nov. 26 at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Evanger Lutheran Church, rural Independence.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
GOODSPEED, Colleen, died May 12 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Walk-thru visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
HEDRINGTON, David D., 80, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with Patriotic Council walk-thru tribute at 4 p.m., Friday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, both in Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment with military honors will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
HUFTEL, Genevieve M., died April 25.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
LEWIEN, Richard P., 66, of Thorp died April 20 at home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Anton E. “Tony,” 75, of Humbird died Jan. 24 at home.
Celebration of life will be at noon Saturday at Humbird Rod & Gun Club on Humbird Pond.
Burial will be at Fairchild Cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
NISSEL, John F., 81, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
RIEWESTAHL, Ruby A., 95, of Barron County town of Sioux Creek & rural Chetek died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday at New Hope Lutheran Church, Sand Creek.
Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at Our Saviors Lutheran Cemetery, Dunn County town of Sand Creek.
SCHRAMM, Kathleen, 85, died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.