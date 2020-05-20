ANDERSON, Timothy J., 56, of Thorp died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Services will be held at a later date.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
FOSSLAND, Florence, 91, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HATLESTAD, Carl H., 86, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Private services will be held. Interment will be at Trout Creek Cemetery, Trout Creek, Mich.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
NEQUETTE, John “Nick,” 64, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
PAGENKOPF, Darrell E., 70, of rural Bloomer died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Private Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Bloomer.
Burial will be at St. Catherine’s Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer.
RAFFESBERGER, Larry M., 80, of Almena died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SURLAK, Lois A., 83, of New Auburn died Sunday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WESLEY, John E., 94, of Lake Holcombe died Saturday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.