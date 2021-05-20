AMUNDSON, Donald R., 85, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lake Hallie Golf Course, Chippewa Falls.
Private burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
CABLE, Linda J., 71, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Memorial visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Pinehurst Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
GARNETT, Pearline H. “Pearl,” 100, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Heatherwood Assisted Living & Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
JOAS, Janet E., 73, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Beehive Homes Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
KELCH, Camellia F. (Martin), 37, died May 10.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Riverview Park — West, Lower Pavilion, Cadott.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the park.
Interment will be at Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
KELCH, Isaiah P., 13, died May 10.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Riverview Park — West, Lower Pavilion, Cadott.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the park.
Interment will be at Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
SCHANKEY, Merlin C., 82, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SMITH, Robert J. “Bob,” 60, of Independence died Saturday at Gundersen-Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.