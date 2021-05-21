BROWN, Ruth V., 99, of Eau Claire died Sunday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
DIRKS, Leatrice J. “Lea,” 96, of Chippewa Falls died Nov. 24 at home.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
FOLLINGSTAD, Josephine M., 65, of Spring Valley died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Menomonie.
GARNETT, Pearline H. “Pearl,” 100, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Heatherwood Assisted Living & Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
HANSEN, Roger W. Jr., 72, of Rice Lake died Sunday in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
MAYER, Susan J., 65, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
PETERSON, Elayne J., 96, of Altoona died May 4 at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Services will be live streamed at http://www.trinity-ec.org/.
Committal service will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, Linda A., 67, of Holcombe died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell.