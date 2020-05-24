CONDON, Margaret A., 94, of Alma Center died Friday at Meadowbrook of Black River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
COOLEY, Richard, 82, of Cadott, formerly of Stanley died Friday.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stanley.
Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
ZORMAN, Roberta, 84, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.