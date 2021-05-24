BIESECKER, Donald, 72, of Altoona died Friday at Oakwood Villa Care Facility in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
FIZEL, Dale R., 51, of Colfax died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Private burial will be at Hay River Lutheran Cemetery, Dunn County town of Hay River.
GERRITS, Katherine M. “Kay,” 85, of Chippewa County town of Eagle Point died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, with Nurse Honor Guard tribute at 11:50 a.m., Wednesday at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls.
Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
GIESE, Lloyd, 86, of rural Whitehall died Wednesday at home.
Private family funeral services will be at Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls.
Burial will be at Pigeon Creek Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
HEIDEMAN, Donald L. “Don,” 97, of Eau Claire died March 7 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. June 5 at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
JOHNSON, Sue E., 83, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Cornell, died Wednesday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
MAYER, Susan J., 65, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at a later date in St. Johns, Michigan.
Internment will be at a later date at Mount Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, Michigan.
OLSON, Betty, 93, of Rice Lake, formerly of Elmwood, died Sunday at Our House Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood.
RYLL, Irene E., 89, of Withee died May 13 at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center in Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SADOWSKI, Geraldine K., 74, of Rice Lake died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHANKEY, Merlin C. “Yukon,” died Wednesday at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ascension Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial of ashes will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
SCHWOCH, Dale O., 86, of Eau Claire, formerly of Osseo, died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-South Eau Claire.
Private family celebration and graveside services will be at Union Cemetery, rural Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
WENDT, Margie A., 90, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.