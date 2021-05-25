FLESBERG, Anna M., 88, of Augusta died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
OLSON, Betty M., 93, of Rice Lake, formerly of Elmwood, died Sunday at Our House Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Rock Elm United Methodist Church, rural Elmwood.
Private funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Rock Elm.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
PETERSON, Elayne J., 96, of Altoona died May 4 at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Service will be livestreamed at http://www.trinity-ec.org/
Committal service will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
POOL, Susan E., 77, of Eau Claire, formerly of Knapp, died Monday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Burial will be held at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Dunn County town of Stanton.
SWARTZ, Kenneth, died.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Kim Olson’s House at W24521 U.S. 10, Eleva.
O’Connell Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Hudson, is handling arrangements.