DUNN, Julie M., 73, of Chippewa Falls died March 28 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Baptist Church of Hallie.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
HOFACKER, Dorothy, 92, of Spring Valley died Saturday at home.
Private family service will be Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spring Valley.
Mass of Christian burial will be at a later date.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.