BALDWIN, David E., 69, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BOBERG, Richard A. “Rick,” 62, of Arcadia died Monday at home.
Graveside services & burial will be at noon Saturday, June 12, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Buffalo County town of Glencoe.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. June 12 at Riverland Energy Community Room, Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
GESCHE, Lynn D., 68, of Altoona died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LUEPKE, Gary, 76, of New Richmond, formerly of Glenwood City and River Falls, died Saturday at Westfield Hospital in New Richmond.
Private family services will be held.
Public celebration of life will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.
Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, River Falls.
PERKOVICH, Gertrude V., 96, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at River Pines in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Committal service will be at Brunswick Cemetery.
VAN DAALWYK, Kathleen A., 71, of Colfax died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.