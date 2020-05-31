CONDON, Margaret A., 94, of Alma Center died Friday at Meadowbrook of Black River Falls.
Services will be held at a later date.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
DEROUSSEAU, Ruth Marie, 87, died May 19.
Private family services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
FREEBERG, Eunice I., 87, of Colfax died Friday at Colfax Health & Rehab.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
JOHNSON, Pamela E., 62, of Luck died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be held.
Private burial will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KORTNESS, Caroline J., 86, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LANDE, Glenny I., 90, of Knapp died Saturday at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
ORR, Rose “Dee,” 72, of Stanley died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with 7 p.m. rosary, on Monday and at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stanley.
Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Stanley.
PIERZINA, David R. “Dave,” 78, of Arcadia died Wednesday at Gundersen-Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, Arcadia.
RASMUSSEN, Inez O., 98, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SAMMON, Carolyn M., 88, of Cornell died Friday at Cornell Health Services.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
SHACKLETON, David L., 52, of Knapp died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Love Church, Menomonie.
Private family memorial service will be held.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
THOMAS, Robert, 84, of rural Fall Creek died May 21 at home.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Thomas residence, rural Fall Creek.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
THOMPSON, Nancy K., 81, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Services will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.