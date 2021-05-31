BRENDEN, Vernon H., 63, of Rockford, Ill., died Friday.
Arrangements are pending at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Rockford, IL.
CASS, Anna L., 105, of Menomonie died Thursday at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ERICKSON, Eleanor J. “Elly,” 86, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HANSON, Marcelle (Marcy), 85, of Eau Claire died Feb. 2 at home.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Rosella B., 85, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
PERKOVICH, Gertrude V., 96, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at River Pines in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Committal service will be at Brunswick Cemetery.
SEGUIN, LaRayne M., 98, of Roseville, Minn., formerly of Alma Center, died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending.
SNIPPEN, David W., 72, of Bloomer died Thursday at home.
Time of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Moose Hall, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer is handling arrangements.
VERDON, Ruth H., 97, of Menomonie died Feb. 4 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Ford Cemetery, Menomonie.
WITCRAFT, Thomas J., 64, of Blair died Friday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Blair Lutheran Church West.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.