BARTZ, Dorothy C., 77, of Altoona died Saturday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Tommy D., 80, of Withee died Saturday at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center in Owen.
No services will be held.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MOON, Howard E., 87, of Cameron died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Living Water Lutheran Church, Cameron.
Private memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Interment will be at Bruce Cemetery.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
PAGEL, Theron E., 92, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PRINCE, Allen E., 74, of Cooks Valley died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bloomer.
Private Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Bloomer.
Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Cooks Valley.
WEBER, Marcellus L., 93, of Mondovi died April 3 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Memorial gathering will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi.
Private family burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi.