ALBRECHT, Constance B., 84, of New Auburn died Saturday at home.
Private graveside services will be at New Auburn Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
BAUER, Renee M., 72, of rural Mondovi died Tuesday at home.
Memorial service will be at a later date.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
CHAPMAN, Douglas E. “Doug,” 64, of Eleva and Trempealeau County town of Albion died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
EGGER, Michael, 77, of Spring Valley died Sunday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Hudson Seventh-day Adventist Church, Hudson.
Services will be livestreamed at hudsonsda.org.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
ERICKSON, Eleanor “Elly,” 86, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., with vigil service at 6 p.m., today at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Celebration of life will be at Loopy’s Saloon, Grill & Event Dome, Chippewa Falls.
KEETON, William D., 69, of Eau Claire died Friday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LAPOINT, Harold E., 91, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MICHAL, Jeanine E., 87, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
MITCHELL, Steven L., 56, of rural Blair died May 5 at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Graveside services & burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Oakland Cemetery, Waukon, Iowa.
OLSON, Carol A., 74, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
RADE, Marijo, 63, of Cadott died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.