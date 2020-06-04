BARBER, April E., 58, of Rice Lake died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BOYEA, Winifred, 87, of rural Cadott died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
GALDE, Thomas C., 69, of Lake Hallie died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Private services will be at a later date.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KLIER, Gerald J., 71, of rural Wheeler died Monday at Pioneer Health & Rehabilitation in Prairie Farm.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at the church cemetery.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
SOLBERG, Judy A., 76, of Osseo died May 11 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Burial will be at King’s Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Osseo.
WATTS, Adella E., 85, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
WILLOUGHBY, Earnest “Ray,” 80, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.