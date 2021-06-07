AMUNDSON, Clarence, 95, of Baldwin, formerly of Ridgeland, died Tuesday at Baldwin Care Center.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon today at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.
Funeral service will be at noon today at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Ridgeland.
CARPENTER, Dorothy I., 100, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
CLUFF, Danny J., 73, of Denver, formerly of Altoona, died Friday at Rose Medical Center in Denver.
Arrangements are pending at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home, Denver.
EICHNER, Janet R., 71, of Cadott died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
JOHNSON, Patricia L., 98, of Eau Claire, formerly of Cadott, died Nov. 29 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
KITTILSTAD, Richard L., 73, of rural Osseo died Dec. 11 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Curran Valley Cemetery, Taylor.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
KORTE, Robert L., 90, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
LASTUFKA, Eileen M., 86, of Rice Lake died Wednesday in Rice Lake.
Graveside services will be at noon Monday, June 14, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
OELTJENBRUNS, Dennis F., 77, died March 2 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar and Avis Y., 76 died March 15 at The Neighbors of Dunn County, both in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Menomonie.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
RADER, Marijo A., 63, of Cadott died May 31 at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
STEWART, Dennis L., 71, of Taylor died May 31 at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
TURK, Jeanette V. K., 88, of Blair died May 29 at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 25, at The Jack Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Blair Lutheran Church West, both in Blair.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. June 26 at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Boscobel Cemetery.