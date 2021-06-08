HANSON, Norman L. “Norm,” 89, of the town of Pleasant Valley died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, Eleva.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Committal service with military honors will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
KUKA, Loretta M., 91, of Arcadia, formerly of Independence, died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
LAMMER, Elaine “Liz” M., 86, of Menomonie died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
PROKOP, Robert J., 74, of rural Independence died Monday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.