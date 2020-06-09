ANDERSON, Irene, 80, of Spring Valley died Friday at home.
Graveside service for Irene and Mike will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gilman Lutheran Cemetery.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
DESMITH, Joan L., 77, of Downing died Saturday at home.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glenwood City.
Interment will be at the church cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Glenwood City, is handling arrangements.
HOOVER, Viola I., 94, of the Dunn County village of Lake Hallie died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KLUKAS, Roger H., 87, of Menomonie died Sunday at Colfax Health & Rehab.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
MATTICE, Steven E., 54, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
REINHARDT, Ruth E. (Keck), 80, of rural Mondovi died May 25 at American Lutheran Homes in Mondovi.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Peru Cemetery, Dunn County town of Peru.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
SCHWETZ, Bernice L., 95, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Jim Falls, died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health SYstem in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Copp Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Anson.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
SODEN, David A., 77, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SPIELMAN, Edward, 79, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.