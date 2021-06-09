CASS, Anna L., 105, of Menomonie died May 27 at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rock Falls Cemetery.
GOESSLING, Hope, 96, of Eau Claire died Monday at Grace Lutheran Prairie Pointe in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KUKA, Loretta M., 91, of Arcadia, formerly of Independence, died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., with prayer service & rosary at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at Edison Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, both in Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
MIZERKA, Tillie M., 91, of Thorp died Monday at Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at New St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
SCHLINSOG, Scott S., 61, of Granton died Friday at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center in Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WEBER, Paul “Pete,” 81, died May 29 in Madison.
No services will be held.