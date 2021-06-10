CRUMP, Arvis, 83, of Osseo died June 2 at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Osseo Community Church.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Fagernes Lutheran Cemetery, rural Blair.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
GRUBBA, Kathleen M., 65, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HANSON, David J., 81, of Mission, Texas, formerly of Fall Creek, died May 30 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
LAMMER, Elaine M. “Liz,” 86, of Menomonie died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Menomonie.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. June 22 at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
OWEN, George, 89, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ROETTER, Marilyn M., 83, of Chippewa County town of Wheaton died Monday.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SKOLASKI, Joan, 89, of Rice Lake died Friday in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Interment will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
WEDEMEYER, John, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., died Tuesday at home.
No services will be held.
WEINKE, Dolores, 92, of the town of Brunswick died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.