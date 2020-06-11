BARTLETT, Stephanie D., 56, of Stanley died Monday.
Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Eidsvold Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
DRESEL, Arlene M., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday in Chippewa Falls.
Private family funeral services will be on Tuesday.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
GRAF, John P., 69, of Galesville died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Coulee Life Church, Onalaska.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the church.
Burial will be at Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
MINER, Mary M. “Bird,” 61, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
ROEHRICK, Barbara A., 95, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Private family services will be held.
Entombment will be at Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.