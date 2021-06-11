COLEMAN, Roger D., 76, of Rice Lake died Saturday in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
HOFSTEDE, Kathleen R., 73, of Rice Lake died Monday at home.
Celebration of life will be Saturday at her brother Mike’s house.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LARSON, Lavonne P., 78, of Osseo died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
ZAHORA, Loretta V., 94, of Ladysmith died Sunday in Rice Lake.
Private service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.