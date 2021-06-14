BURLINGAME, Linda A., 67, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
CHRISTOPHERSON, Shirley M., 84, of Ridgeland died Feb. 10 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at New Hope Lutheran-Pine Creek Church, Wilson, rural Ridgeland.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at the church cemetery.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
ERICKSON, Christina “Chrissy,” 49, of Augusta died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
FITZL, Wayne A., 70, of Wilson died June 1 at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. today at Boondocks Tavern, Wilson.
Interment will be at a later date at Edson Union Cemetery, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
FOX, Catrina M., 52, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
KROGSENG, Brian L., 85, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.
Private family services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
NASER, Joseph L., 67, of Ridgeland died May 26 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
REITEN, Nadyne M., 91, of Rice Lake died Wednesday in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethany Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
RINDAL, Marjorie I., 96, of Eau Claire died Feb. 1 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SHOOK, Paula, 73, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at Prairie Point in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
TIMM, Todd, 59, of Wilson died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Wilson Lutheran Church.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
WOJT, Holli A., 50, of Altoona died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.