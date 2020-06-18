BENNETT, Duanne F., 60, died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Boyd.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
BRANDNER, Barbara Ann, 63, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
There will be no public visitation.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Committal service will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
CANDLER, Ronald L., 86, of the Barron County town of Sioux Creek died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Dallas Lutheran Church.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Dallas Cemetery.
DIPASQUALE, Jacqueline “Jackie” (McGuire), 63, of Rice Lake, formerly of Milwaukee, died May 7 at home.
Celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
HIGGINS, Melva J., 69, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is handling arrangements.
LELAND, Mary K., 56, of Prairie Farm died Saturday at home.
Services will be at a later date.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clear Lake, is handling arrangements.
LOR, Der, 61, of Menomonie died Saturday at home.
Services will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Burial will be at Christ Lutheran Church-Halvorson Cemetery, Menomonie.
MAGAW, Gladys E. “Ethee,” 97, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
THOMAS, Wilbur E., 81, of Elmwood died Tuesday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is handling arrangements.