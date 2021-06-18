CHERRIER, Paul L., 74, of Altoona died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
CHRISTENSON, Roselind J., 80, died at Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. today at Peace Lutheran Church, Baldwin.
Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at church cemetery.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
FRIEDE, Gary E., 74, of Boyceville died March 8.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HOLLENBECK, Fred C., 72, of Menomonie died Tuesday at home.
Celebration of Life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.
LODAHL, Ruth E., 88, of Stevens Point died Feb. 20 at Capital Lakes Health Center in Madison.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stevens Point.
Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care, Middleton, is handling arrangements.
WALTER, Dr. William, 93, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.